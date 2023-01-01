|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Terre dei Vestini Bellovedere 2019
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, cinnamon, rosemary, juniper, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --