|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Spelt 2021
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Deep cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate, peach, plum and anise.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Legume soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| November 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --