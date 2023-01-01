Deep cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Deep cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate, peach, plum and anise. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate, peach, plum and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and blackberry.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

