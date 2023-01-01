|
Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva Fola 2019
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Cannonau
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, thyme, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --