|
Barolo Bricat 2018
Barolo (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, strawberry, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, tobacco, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
3 months in cask, few months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2013
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2023
| --