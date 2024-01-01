Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Montefalco Rosso 2021, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Rosso 2021

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Merlot (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Montefalco (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, black currant, blueberry, carob, chocolate and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

February 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004   ✧✧✧     May 2006       --    
2005   ✧✧✧     January 2010       --    
2006   ✧✧✧     January 2010       --    
2008   ✧✧✧     January 2012       --    
2009   ✧✧✧     July 2012       --    
2010   ✧✧✧     May 2014       --    
2012   ✧✧✧     April 2015       --    
2013   ✧✧✧     March 2016       --    
2014   ✧✧✧     February 2017       --    
2015   ✧✧✧     September 2017       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     July 2018       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     December 2019       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     April 2021     ✧✧✧✧  
2020   ✧✧✧✧     February 2023       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     February 2024       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


Wine List



