Masetto Nero 2020
(Trentino)
Teroldego, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
18 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 13, November 2003
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2009
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2013
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2014
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2024
| --