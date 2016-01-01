|
Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2013
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, cyclamen, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2016
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| November 2004
| --
|2003
|
| October 2005
| --
|2005
|
| November 2007
| --
|2006
|
| March 2010
|
|2007
|
| January 2011
| --
|2008
|
| December 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| November 2016
| --