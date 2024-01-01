Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of rose, plum, blackberry, pomegranate, raspberry, carob, ch9ocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

At least 12 months in cask and barrique.


