|
Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2020
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, pomegranate, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
At least 12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2004
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2005
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2007
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2011
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --