|
Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2017
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, cyclamen, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
At least 12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| November 2004
| --
|2003
|
| October 2005
| --
|2005
|
| November 2007
| --
|2006
|
| March 2010
|
|2007
|
| January 2011
| --
|2008
|
| December 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| November 2016
| --
|2014
|
| April 2017
| --
|2017
|
| November 2019
| --