Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2017, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2017

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, pomegranate, cyclamen, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

At least 12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2019


