Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Average finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


