Anima Umbra Bianco 2015
(Umbria)
Grechetto (85%), Trebbiano Spoletino (15%)
| White Wine
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Average finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| January 2012
| --
|2011
|
| July 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2014
|
| April 2015
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --