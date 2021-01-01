|
Anima Umbra Grechetto 2019
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto (85%), Trebbiano Spoletino (15%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, medlar and broom followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear, hawthorn and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and pear.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
| ✧✧✭
| January 2012
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✭
| July 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧
| May 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✭
| April 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✭
| February 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| September 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧
| July 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --