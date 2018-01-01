|
Anima Umbra Grechetto 2017
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto (85%), Trebbiano Spoletino (15%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|July 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| January 2012
| --
|2011
|
| July 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2014
|
| April 2015
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --
|2016
|
| September 2017
| --
|2017
|
| July 2018
| --