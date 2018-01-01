Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Langhe Rossese Bianco Rosserto 2015, Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Langhe Rossese Bianco Rosserto 2015

Manzone Giovanni (Italy)

Langhe (Piedmont)
Rossese Bianco
White Wine White Wine Score:

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, grapefruit and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear, peach, melon, citrus fruits, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, melon and grapefruit.

10 months in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

April 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014        April 2016       
2015        April 2018       --    

Other Manzone Giovanni's wines 


