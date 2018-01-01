Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, grapefruit and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear, peach, melon, citrus fruits, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, melon and grapefruit.

10 months in cask.


