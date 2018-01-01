|
Langhe Rossese Bianco Rosserto 2015
Langhe (Piedmont)
Rossese Bianco
| White Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, grapefruit and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear, peach, melon, citrus fruits, hazelnut, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, melon and grapefruit.
10 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| April 2016
|2015
| April 2018
