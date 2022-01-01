|
Langhe Rossese Bianco Rosserto 2018
Langhe (Piedmont)
Rossese Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, hazelnut, peach, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
Aged in cask.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2016
| ✧✧✧✧
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --