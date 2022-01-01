Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, hazelnut, peach, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Aged in cask.


