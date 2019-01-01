|
Langhe Rossese Bianco Rosserto 2016
Langhe (Piedmont)
Rossese Bianco
| White Wine
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and grapefruit followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, hawthorn, melon, hazelnut, pear and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and melon.
10 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| April 2016
|2015
| April 2018
| --
|2016
|
| June 2019
| --