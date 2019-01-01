Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and grapefruit followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, hawthorn, melon, hazelnut, pear and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and grapefruit followed by aromas of citrus fruits, peach, hawthorn, melon, hazelnut, pear and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and melon. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, grapefruit and melon.

10 months in cask. 10 months in cask.

