Langhe Rossese Bianco Rosserto 2020
Langhe (Piedmont)
Rossese Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citron, melon and broom followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, apple, pear, peach, pineapple and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and melon.
1 year in cask.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2016
| ✧✧✧✧
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --