Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Vittoria Frappato 2017, Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Vittoria Frappato 2017

Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

(Sicily)
Frappato
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Sicily)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, blueberry, plum, violet, blackberry and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

October 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014        June 2015       --    
2015        September 2016       --    
2016        June 2017       --    
2017        October 2018       --    

Other Valle dell'Acate's wines 


