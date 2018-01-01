|
Vittoria Frappato 2017
(Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, blueberry, plum, violet, blackberry and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --