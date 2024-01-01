|
Vittoria Frappato Il Frappato 2022
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, sage and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --