Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, sage and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


