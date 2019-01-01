|
Vittoria Frappato 2018
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blackberry, blueberry, plum and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --
|2018
|
| November 2019
| --