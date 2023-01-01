Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

