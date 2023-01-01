|
Cirò Rosato Le Formelle 2021
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, raspberry, blueberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
