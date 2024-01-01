|
Cirò Rosato Le Formelle 2022
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, blueberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|March 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --