Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2015
Barolo (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, thyme, cinnamon, licorice, leather, face powder, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
More than 50 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2009
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2013
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2016
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2018
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --