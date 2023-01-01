Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, thyme, cinnamon, licorice, leather, face powder, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, thyme, cinnamon, licorice, leather, face powder, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

More than 50 months in cask. More than 50 months in cask.

