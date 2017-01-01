|
La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2013
(Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of yeast, strawberry, bread crust, blackberry, apple, blueberry and vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| November 2007
| --
|2006
|
| March 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2011
|
| April 2017
| --
|2013
|
| November 2017
| --