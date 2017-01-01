Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of yeast, strawberry, bread crust, blackberry, apple, blueberry and vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.


