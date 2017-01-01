Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2012, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2012

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, yeast, pink grapefruit, blueberry and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        November 2007       --    
2006        March 2010       --    
2008        January 2011       --    
2009        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2017       --    
2012        November 2017       --    
2013        November 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.