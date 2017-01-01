Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, yeast, pink grapefruit, blueberry and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.


