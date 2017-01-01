|
La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2012
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, yeast, pink grapefruit, blueberry and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and strawberry.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| November 2007
| --
|2006
|
| March 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2011
| --
|2009
|
| November 2012
| --
|2011
|
| April 2017
| --
|2012
|
| November 2017
| --
|2013
|
| November 2017
| --