|
L'Atto 2015
(Basilicata)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
|
| November 2008
| --
|2007
|
| March 2010
| --
|2008
|
| January 2011
| --
|2009
|
| December 2011
| --
|2010
|
| November 2012
| --
|2011
|
| April 2014
| --
|2014
|
| November 2016
| --
|2015
|
| November 2017
| --