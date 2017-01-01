|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, tangerine and broom.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.
Refermented in closed tank for 60 days.
|
|
Alcol: 11,5%
|
Aperitivi, Antipasti di pesce e verdure, Risotto con crostacei
|
|Bicchiere consigliato
|
10 °C
|(Spumanti Metodo Charmat)
|
|Aprile 2017
|Altre Annate
|
|DiWineTaste
|Lettori
|2011
|
| Novembre 2012
| --
|2013
|
| Ottobre 2014
| --
|2014
|
| Febbraio 2016
| --
|2015
|
| Dicembre 2016
| --
|2016
|
| Aprile 2017
| --