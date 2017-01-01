Cultura e Informazione Enologica - Anno XV
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016, Merotto (Italia)

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016

Merotto (Italia)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
Vino Spumante/Frizzante

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, tangerine and broom.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.

Refermented in closed tank for 60 days.

Alcol: 11,5%

Aperitivi, Antipasti di pesce e verdure, Risotto con crostacei

Bicchiere consigliato Spumanti Metodo Charmat 10 °C
(Spumanti Metodo Charmat)

Aprile 2017


Altre Annate
  DiWineTaste Lettori
2011        Novembre 2012       --    
2013        Ottobre 2014       --    
2014        Febbraio 2016       --    
2015        Dicembre 2016       --    
2016        Aprile 2017       --    

