|
Il Preliminare 2016
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico (25%), Malvasia Bianca (25%), Moscato Bianco (25%), Chardonnay (25%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of pear, apple, white rose, nettle and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| March 2010
| --
|2009
|
| January 2011
| --
|2010
|
| December 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| April 2014
| --
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --
|2016
|
| April 2017
| --