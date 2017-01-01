Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Il Preliminare 2016, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Preliminare 2016

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico (25%), Malvasia Bianca (25%), Moscato Bianco (25%), Chardonnay (25%)
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Basilicata)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of pear, apple, white rose, nettle and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

April 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        March 2010       --    
2009        January 2011       --    
2010        December 2011       --    
2011        November 2012       --    
2012        April 2014       --    
2015        November 2016       --    
2016        April 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Wine List



