Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of pear, apple, white rose, nettle and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and banana.

Aged in steel tanks.


