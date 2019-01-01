Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of pear, mango, broom, apple and nettle.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, banana and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


