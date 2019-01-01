Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Il Preliminare 2018, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Preliminare 2018

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico, Malvasia Bianca, Moscato Bianco, Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Basilicata)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of pear, mango, broom, apple and nettle.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, banana and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        March 2010       --    
2009        January 2011       --    
2010        December 2011       --    
2011        November 2012       --    
2012        April 2014       --    
2015        November 2016       --    
2016        April 2017       --    
2018        November 2019       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


