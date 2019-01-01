|
Il Preliminare 2018
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Malvasia Bianca, Moscato Bianco, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of pear, mango, broom, apple and nettle.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, banana and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| March 2010
| --
|2009
|
| January 2011
| --
|2010
|
| December 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| April 2014
| --
|2015
|
| November 2016
| --
|2016
|
| April 2017
| --
|2018
|
| November 2019
| --