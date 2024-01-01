|
Il Preliminare 2022
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico, Chardonnay, Malvasia Bianca di Basilicata
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and mango followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, papaya, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and mango.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2011
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2014
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --