|
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2018
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace, face powder, pink pepper, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| July 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --