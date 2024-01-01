|
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2019
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, iris, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, cinnamon, licorice, leather, cardamom, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
24 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| July 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| February 2024
| --