|L'Armangia has a long and ancient family tradition to viticulture and commitment to the typical varieties of Piedmont. An evening dedicated to the elegance of Nizza and the character of Albarossa, starting from an exclusive 60 months classic method to the remarkable aromatic personality of the renowned Moscato of Canelli.
Metodo Classico Pas Dosé LorenzoMariaSole
Seafood Salad with Celery and Orangette
Piemonte Chardonnay Robi & Robi 2013
Spinach and Carrot Two Colors Flan with Emmentaler Heart
Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Titon 2013
Dumplings with Bell Peppers, Pecorino di Fossa Cheese and Smoke of Crunchy Bacon
Piemonte Albarossa Macchiaferro 2011
Cappellacci with Braised Ragout and Mushrooms with Glazed Red Reduction
Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Vignali 2011
Beef Perugino's Ghiotta Style with Aromatic Ratatouille
Moscato d'Asti Canelli 2016
Passion Fruit Bavarese Cream with Amaretti and Caramel Sauce