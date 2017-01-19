Share this event

L'Armangia: the elegance of Nizza, the character of Albarossa and Piedmont, the aromas of Canelli Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

L'Armangia has a long and ancient family tradition to viticulture and commitment to the typical varieties of Piedmont. An evening dedicated to the elegance of Nizza and the character of Albarossa, starting from an exclusive 60 months classic method to the remarkable aromatic personality of the renowned Moscato of Canelli.



Metodo Classico Pas Dosé LorenzoMariaSole Seafood Salad with Celery and Orangette

Piemonte Chardonnay Robi & Robi 2013 Spinach and Carrot Two Colors Flan with Emmentaler Heart

Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Titon 2013 Dumplings with Bell Peppers, Pecorino di Fossa Cheese and Smoke of Crunchy Bacon

Piemonte Albarossa Macchiaferro 2011 Cappellacci with Braised Ragout and Mushrooms with Glazed Red Reduction

Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Vignali 2011 Beef Perugino's Ghiotta Style with Aromatic Ratatouille

Moscato d'Asti Canelli 2016 Passion Fruit Bavarese Cream with Amaretti and Caramel Sauce Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



