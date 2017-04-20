|Merotto is one of the most representative and significant wineries of Valdobbiadene. Led by Graziano Merotto - a leading figure in the Prosecco scene - the winery of Col San Martino majestically interprets the famous bubbles of Valdobbiadene, from the prestigious Cuvée del Fondatore to the refined Superiore di Cartizze.
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di Col San Martino Cuvée del Fondatore Graziano Merotto 2016
Salmon Flan with Pink Pepper and Salty Sabayon with Prosecco
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016
Chitarrini with Zucchini Pesto, Almond Chips and Primosale Cheese Julienne
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Colbelo 2016
Pink Risotto with Seafruit and Lemon Smell
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Castèl 2016
Turkey with Curry Sauce, Cannara Red Onion and Apples with Spinach Purée
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Rive di Col San Martino La Primavera di Barbara 2016
Tangerine Bavarese with Pineapple Sauce
Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2016
Passion Fruit Cream Tart with Jelly Fruits