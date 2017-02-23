|An evening dedicated to His Majesty Sagrantino and wines of Montefalco. From whites Grecante and the last-born Chardonnay, passing through Montefalco reds, up to the majestic Sagrantino vintage 2010 and the grappa made from its pomace. Marco Caprai - absolute protagonist of Sagrantino - will talk about his wines and the extraordinary story of the red from Montefalco.
Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2016
Aromatic Vegetable Julienne with Glazed Shrimps
Umbria Chardonnay 2015
Four Cheese Basket with Grain Hazelnuts and Confit Cherry Tomatoes
Montefalco Rosso 2014
Soup of Quadrucci with Borlotti Beans, Chickpeas and Thyme
Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2011
Pappardelle with Boar Ragoût, Black Olives and Pecorino di Fossa Cheese
Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2010
Stewed Ham with Juniper, Mustard and Blueberry Sauce with Potatoes and Leeks Purée
Grappa di Sagrantino di Montefalco
Dark Chocolate Délice with Ganache and Extra Cocoa