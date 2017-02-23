Share this event

Arnaldo Caprai: the magnificence of His Majesty Sagrantino and the wines of Montefalco Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

An evening dedicated to His Majesty Sagrantino and wines of Montefalco. From whites Grecante and the last-born Chardonnay, passing through Montefalco reds, up to the majestic Sagrantino vintage 2010 and the grappa made from its pomace. Marco Caprai - absolute protagonist of Sagrantino - will talk about his wines and the extraordinary story of the red from Montefalco.



Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2016 Aromatic Vegetable Julienne with Glazed Shrimps

Umbria Chardonnay 2015 Four Cheese Basket with Grain Hazelnuts and Confit Cherry Tomatoes

Montefalco Rosso 2014 Soup of Quadrucci with Borlotti Beans, Chickpeas and Thyme

Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2011 Pappardelle with Boar Ragoût, Black Olives and Pecorino di Fossa Cheese

Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2010 Stewed Ham with Juniper, Mustard and Blueberry Sauce with Potatoes and Leeks Purée

Grappa di Sagrantino di Montefalco Dark Chocolate Délice with Ganache and Extra Cocoa Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



