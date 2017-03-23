|Cantine del Notaio is continuously committed to the research of Aglianico's potentials in the magnificent Vulture area. The prestigious Gerardo Giuratrabocchetti's winery is in fact one of the most important and significant wineries of Vulture, interpreting Aglianico like no other: from sparkling wines to whites, from rosé to monumental red wines.
La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2012
Polenta Canapè with Cod, Chickpeas and Extravergine with Rosemary
La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2011
Aubergine Rolls with Potatoes Mousse, Provola, Speck and Basil Pesto
Il Preliminare 2016
Taglierini with Shrimps, Orange, Almonds and Thyme Aroma
Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2014
Venison Cappellacci with Aglianico Reduction and Grana 36 Months Reserve
Aglianico del Vulture Il Sigillo 2011
Salmì Beef with Porcino Mushrooms and Norcia Pecorino with Sandy Potatoes
LAutentica 2014
Hazelnut Tart with Apples, Apricot and Cinnamon Mousseline