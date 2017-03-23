Share this event

Cantine del Notaio: the soul of Aglianico del Vulture and the power of the land of volcano Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

Cantine del Notaio is continuously committed to the research of Aglianico's potentials in the magnificent Vulture area. The prestigious Gerardo Giuratrabocchetti's winery is in fact one of the most important and significant wineries of Vulture, interpreting Aglianico like no other: from sparkling wines to whites, from rosé to monumental red wines.



La Stipula Brut Metodo Classico 2012 Polenta Canapè with Cod, Chickpeas and Extravergine with Rosemary

La Stipula Brut Rosé Metodo Classico 2011 Aubergine Rolls with Potatoes Mousse, Provola, Speck and Basil Pesto

Il Preliminare 2016 Taglierini with Shrimps, Orange, Almonds and Thyme Aroma

Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2014 Venison Cappellacci with Aglianico Reduction and Grana 36 Months Reserve

Aglianico del Vulture Il Sigillo 2011 Salmì Beef with Porcino Mushrooms and Norcia Pecorino with Sandy Potatoes

LAutentica 2014 Hazelnut Tart with Apples, Apricot and Cinnamon Mousseline Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



The event has a limited number of places and the reservation is required. Tables of the event will be set to accomodate a maximum of 8 persons. Reservations for a number greater than 8 will be distributed in separate tables, each accomodating a maximum of 8 persons.

