Merotto: the prestige of Valdobbiadene, the elegance of Prosecco and its Rive Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

Merotto is one of the most representative and significant wineries of Valdobbiadene. Led by Graziano Merotto - a leading figure in the Prosecco scene - the winery of Col San Martino majestically interprets the famous bubbles of Valdobbiadene, from the prestigious Cuvée del Fondatore to the refined Superiore di Cartizze.



Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di Col San Martino Cuvée del Fondatore Graziano Merotto 2016 Salmon Flan with Pink Pepper and Salty Sabayon with Prosecco

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016 Chitarrini with Zucchini Pesto, Almond Chips and Primosale Cheese Julienne

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Colbelo 2016 Pink Risotto with Seafruit and Lemon Smell

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Castèl 2016 Turkey with Curry Sauce, Cannara Red Onion and Apples with Spinach Purée

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Rive di Col San Martino La Primavera di Barbara 2016 Tangerine Bavarese with Pineapple Sauce

Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2016 Passion Fruit Cream Tart with Jelly Fruits Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



