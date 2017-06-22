|Moris Farm is one of the most famous and representative wineries of Maremma area and of Morellino di Scansano production. It is also the creator of the precious Avvoltore, one of the most prestigious wines of Tuscany. A journey beginning from Vermentino and passing by Morellino di Scansano and Monteregio Rosso, with the triumphal ending of the magnificent Avvoltore.
Vermentino 2016
Violet Potato Flan with Pecorino Cheese on Leeks and Saffron Cream with Crunchy Pork Cheek
Morellino di Scansano 2015
Strangozzi with Chickpeas and Ciauscolo with Smoked Sauce and Rosemary
Monteregio di Massa Marittima Rosso Barbaspinosa 2013
Cocoa Pappardelle with Stewed Red Sauce, Black Cabbage and Mushrooms
Avvoltore 2012
Roast with Aromatic Taleggio Fondue, Mustard and Hazelnuts with Glazed Carrots
Melon Bavarese Cream on Cantina dei Golosi's Limoncello Sauce