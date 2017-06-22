Share this event

Moris Farms: the great Maremma from Vermentino to Morellino di Scansano and Avvoltore Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

Moris Farm is one of the most famous and representative wineries of Maremma area and of Morellino di Scansano production. It is also the creator of the precious Avvoltore, one of the most prestigious wines of Tuscany. A journey beginning from Vermentino and passing by Morellino di Scansano and Monteregio Rosso, with the triumphal ending of the magnificent Avvoltore.



Vermentino 2016 Violet Potato Flan with Pecorino Cheese on Leeks and Saffron Cream with Crunchy Pork Cheek

Morellino di Scansano 2015 Strangozzi with Chickpeas and Ciauscolo with Smoked Sauce and Rosemary

Monteregio di Massa Marittima Rosso Barbaspinosa 2013 Cocoa Pappardelle with Stewed Red Sauce, Black Cabbage and Mushrooms

Avvoltore 2012 Roast with Aromatic Taleggio Fondue, Mustard and Hazelnuts with Glazed Carrots



Melon Bavarese Cream on Cantina dei Golosi's Limoncello Sauce Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



