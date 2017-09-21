Share this event

Kellerei Kaltern: The magic of Kalterer See and the elegance of Alto Adige Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

The new season 2017/2018 of DiWineTaste events - the seventeenth - starts with a prestigious winery of Alto Adige, extraordinary interpreter of Kalterersee wines: Kellerei Kaltern. A magnificent evening with the excellence of this territory interpreted by Pinot Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc, the elegance of Schiava and the rare Serenade.



Alto Adige Pinot Blanc 2016 Leek Flan with Carrot Mousse Heart and Salted Zabaione Sauce

Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Campaner 2016 Polenta Canapé with Aromatic Cod Mousse, Crunchy Pork Cheek and Green Sauce

Alto Adige Sauvignon Stern 2016 Orzotto with Pumpkin, Norcia's Caciotta Cheese, Almonds and Rosemary

Alto Adige Sauvignon Castel Giovanelli 2013 Taglierini with Orange Bisque, Glazed Shrimps and Chives

Kalterer See Classico Superiore Pfarrhof 2016 Turkey with Speck, Brie and Juniper Fondue with Ratatouille and Basil

Alto Adige Golden Muskateller Passito Serenade 2013 Puff Pastry Pouch with Apricot, Apple, Grand Marnier and Grain Hazelnuts Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



