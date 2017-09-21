|The new season 2017/2018 of DiWineTaste events - the seventeenth - starts with a prestigious winery of Alto Adige, extraordinary interpreter of Kalterersee wines: Kellerei Kaltern. A magnificent evening with the excellence of this territory interpreted by Pinot Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Sauvignon Blanc, the elegance of Schiava and the rare Serenade.
Alto Adige Pinot Blanc 2016
Leek Flan with Carrot Mousse Heart and Salted Zabaione Sauce
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Campaner 2016
Polenta Canapé with Aromatic Cod Mousse, Crunchy Pork Cheek and Green Sauce
Alto Adige Sauvignon Stern 2016
Orzotto with Pumpkin, Norcia's Caciotta Cheese, Almonds and Rosemary
Alto Adige Sauvignon Castel Giovanelli 2013
Taglierini with Orange Bisque, Glazed Shrimps and Chives
Kalterer See Classico Superiore Pfarrhof 2016
Turkey with Speck, Brie and Juniper Fondue with Ratatouille and Basil
Alto Adige Golden Muskateller Passito Serenade 2013
Puff Pastry Pouch with Apricot, Apple, Grand Marnier and Grain Hazelnuts