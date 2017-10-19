Share this event

Sartarelli: the Magnificence of Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi, from Tralivio to Balciana Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

When in 1994 Balciana entered the world of wine, Verdicchio became a King, consecrated by the wonder and astonishment of those who, in the famous grape from Marches, saw just a simple white wine. A prestigious event dedicated to Sartarelli, the winery which did the magic, the gigantic Verdicchio and the monumental Balciana, from bubbles to sweet wine.



Sartarelli Brut 2016 Shrimp and Squid on Chickpeas Velouté with Tomato Coulis and Basil

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2016 Taglierini with Caciotta Fondue and Saffron, Glazed Leeks and Hazelnuts

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2015 Dumplings "Mare e Monti" with Arugula Pesto and Confit Cherry Tomatoes

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2014 Balciana Marinated Pork Loin in Apricot Sauce and Pink Pepper with Sauteed Spinach, Raisin and Pine Nuts

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2015 Puff Pastry with Frangipane Cream and Orange with Caramelized Almond Chips Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



