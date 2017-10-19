|When in 1994 Balciana entered the world of wine, Verdicchio became a King, consecrated by the wonder and astonishment of those who, in the famous grape from Marches, saw just a simple white wine. A prestigious event dedicated to Sartarelli, the winery which did the magic, the gigantic Verdicchio and the monumental Balciana, from bubbles to sweet wine.
Sartarelli Brut 2016
Shrimp and Squid on Chickpeas Velouté with Tomato Coulis and Basil
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2016
Taglierini with Caciotta Fondue and Saffron, Glazed Leeks and Hazelnuts
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Tralivio 2015
Dumplings "Mare e Monti" with Arugula Pesto and Confit Cherry Tomatoes
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2014
Balciana Marinated Pork Loin in Apricot Sauce and Pink Pepper with Sauteed Spinach, Raisin and Pine Nuts
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2015
Puff Pastry with Frangipane Cream and Orange with Caramelized Almond Chips