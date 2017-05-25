|Among the historical wineries of Franciacorta, Mirabella represents, since 1979, one of the prestigious excellence of Italian bubbles. An extraordinary story that - vintage after vintage - brought Mirabella to the top of Italian wine making with magnificent Franciacorta wines of sumptuous and refined class and elegance, from Brut to the monumental Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M.
Franciacorta Brut
Toasted Canapè in Mediterranean Style, Basil Chiffonade and Feta Cheese
Franciacorta Satèn
Seafood Salad with Confit Cherry Tomatoes on Cannellini Beans Velouté
Franciacorta Rosé
Beef Carpaccio with Grana Cheese, Champignons, Braised Shallots and Mustard
Franciacorta Extra Brut Demetra 2009
Black Tagliolini with Anchovy, Squid and Walnuts with Norcia's Pork Cheek
Franciacorta Extra Brut Élite
Tortelli with White Ragoût, Raisin, Pecorino di Fossa and Thyme
Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M 2006
Roasted Pork in Bread Crust, Black Truffle and Almonds with Wild Herbs
Strawberry Semifreddo, Vanilla Sauce, Cointreau and Chocolate Drops