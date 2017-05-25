Share this event

Mirabella: the elegant class of Franciacorta in six magnificent and prestigious bubbles Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

Among the historical wineries of Franciacorta, Mirabella represents, since 1979, one of the prestigious excellence of Italian bubbles. An extraordinary story that - vintage after vintage - brought Mirabella to the top of Italian wine making with magnificent Franciacorta wines of sumptuous and refined class and elegance, from Brut to the monumental Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M.



Franciacorta Brut Toasted Canapè in Mediterranean Style, Basil Chiffonade and Feta Cheese

Franciacorta Satèn Seafood Salad with Confit Cherry Tomatoes on Cannellini Beans Velouté

Franciacorta Rosé Beef Carpaccio with Grana Cheese, Champignons, Braised Shallots and Mustard

Franciacorta Extra Brut Demetra 2009 Black Tagliolini with Anchovy, Squid and Walnuts with Norcia's Pork Cheek

Franciacorta Extra Brut Élite Tortelli with White Ragoût, Raisin, Pecorino di Fossa and Thyme

Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M 2006 Roasted Pork in Bread Crust, Black Truffle and Almonds with Wild Herbs



Strawberry Semifreddo, Vanilla Sauce, Cointreau and Chocolate Drops Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



Share this event

Reserve Event

The event has a limited number of places and the reservation is required. To reserve the event "Mirabella: the elegant class of Franciacorta in six magnificent and prestigious bubbles" please fill in the following form. Your data are indispensable in case we need to contact you for any communication about this event. Tables of the event will be set to accomodate a maximum of 8 persons. Reservations for a number greater than 8 will be distributed in separate tables, each accomodating a maximum of 8 persons.

Name Surname Address ZIP City Province/state Country Phone E-Mail Places

I do authorize the processing of my personal data

Please let me know about DiWineTaste events

